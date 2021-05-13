Las Vegas Raiders Roster Evaluation: Willie Snead

Former Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints wideout Willie Snead provides more good depth for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 2021 NFL Draft is complete, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

The Raiders have made it a point to supplement their young talent at wide receiver with capable veterans the last two seasons.

John Brown fits that mold this season, but so does fellow free-agent addition, Willie Snead.

Having played with the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens previously, Snead has been able to experience some good quarterback play.

It shouldn't change this season catching passes from Derek Carr, and Snead has proven to be able to adapt well to the role his team asks him to play.

Snead was a high volume target early with the Saints, having two straight 100 target seasons in 2015 and 2016, finishing with 141 combined catches for 1,879 yards and seven touchdowns.

After leaving and signing with the Ravens, he took on a more reduced role in a run-heavy offense.

Snead has had only had 31 and 33 catches the last two seasons, but Baltimore quarterbacks had a rating of 98 or better targeting him in that same time span.

The Raiders will want to run the ball as well, but they'll keep their offense diversified as Carr will be able to take his shots.

It could lead to Snead surprising fans with his biggest year in a while and giving the Raiders another effective option.

