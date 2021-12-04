Raiders' Key Assets: Yannick Ngakoue

First-year Raider Yannick Ngakoue has been exceptional so far this season. The defensive end has undoubtedly been Las Vegas' most impactful player on the D-line, as he's putting up numbers he hasn't had since his years with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ngakoue leads the Raiders in total sacks this season with eight. He was the only Raider to record a sack in Las Vegas' Thanksgiving win over the Dallas Cowboys.

He's had three games with two sacks that came in Week 5, Week 7, and Week 9.

Ngakoue's been the addition this Raiders team needed to build up its D-line. His six years of league experience and dominance with Jacksonville is a resume that any team would be happy to welcome to its defensive group upfront.

While in Jacksonville, Ngakoue made a Pro Bowl appearance in just his second season in the NFL in 2017. In the same season, he led the league in forced fumbles with six.

So far this season, Ngakoue has recorded 11 solo tackles, eight assisted tackles, and two forced fumbles.

The sky is the limit for Ngakoue, who's found somewhat of a rebirth in his new home in Las Vegas. He's in the most significant role he's been in since his days in Jacksonville, and it's made a pivotal difference for the better for this Raiders defense.

Look for Ngakoue to continue to be a crucial piece in this Las Vegas defense down the final stretch of the season. His leadership and skill upfront could be just what puts the Raiders ahead in their fight for the AFC West crown.

