Yannick Ngakoue Listed Among NFL's Top 10 Free Agent Signings

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was ranked at No. 5 on NFL.com's top 10 free agent signings of the 2021 season.

With the offseason underway and free agency speculation flooding the league, it might be worth noting the Raiders were recognized as having one of the best free-agent signings of last season.

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks ranked Las Vegas' signing of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue at No. 5 in his top 10 free agent signings of the 2021 season.

Ngakoue, who signed a two-year, $26-million deal with the organization in March of 2021, was given a sense of rebirth with the Raiders last season.

The six-year pro tallied double-digit sacks (10.0) for the first time since 2017. Ngakoue also recorded 28 combined tackles and forced two fumbles. He started in all 17 games of the regular season for the Raiders.

Las Vegas acquired the former Pro-Bowler from the Baltimore Ravens, where he started in only three of his nine games with the franchise.

It's clear that Ngakoue has settled in well with the Raiders, and his presence up front with fellow edge rusher Maxx Crosby can only mean positive production from the defense next season.

