Young Offensive Line Starting to Shape Up for Raiders

It’s no secret the success of the Las Vegas Raiders lies heavily on the offensive line.

Whether it’s passing or running, the offensive line is the key to a successful offense.

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia believes the young offensive line is starting to shape up well for the Silver and Black.

"I think Coach [Tom] Cable again has done a really good job with those guys,” Bisaccia said.

“They are a young unit. John [Simpson] is young and Alex [Leatherwood] is young. I think all of sudden now thrust Parker into the starter at right tackle, which he wasn't at the beginning of the year.”

“I think Coach Cable and [offensive coordinator Greg] Olson, what they've done with the run game of maybe pairing it down a little bit and being a little bit of a downhill run team at this particular point, I think to have a little bit more confidence in what we are doing with what Coach Cable is working [on] with them.”

“So, it's still a work in progress. We're still working on our identity, and I think we're certainly looking for better things to come."

Bisaccia also has been satisfied with the ground game. But he believes there’s still more improvement to be done.

"I still think, and they still think, there is room for improvement as to what we are doing,” Bisaccia said.

“Again, Oly [Greg Olson] and Coach Cable, I think they are on the verge of maybe forming us a little bit of an identity running the football.”

“We've gotten to be a little bit better play-action team in the last few weeks. I think we've done a better job with our boots and our nakeds outside. We've hit some plays out there. You saw us hit Alec Ingold on the one naked [bootleg] down there in the red zone."

