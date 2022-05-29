Zamir White Gives Self-Scouting Report

This week, the Las Vegas Raiders' fourth-round pick Zamir White gave himself a scouting report when talking with the media.

The Las Raiders' fourth-round draft pick of former Georgia running back Zamir White was one of the biggest steals of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The college football world was able to see a lot of the prospect as he helped will the Bulldogs' offense to a national title, Georgia's first since 1980.

White, of course, knows himself best, though. The 122nd overall pick gave a scouting report of himself when he talked with Eddie Paskal of Raiders.com.

White's report of himself is as follows:

"Fast, physical, smart and a great guy," White said. "On the field, off the field, and just a loving person."

In his 38 games with the Bulldogs, the running back totaled 2,043 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on 382 carries.

White followed his report up with what it means to be welcomed to the franchise by the Silver and Black fan base.

"It's crazy, man," White said. "Just seeing how the fans just post about it and talk all good about me."

White was one of the record-setting 15 Georgia Bulldogs who were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

"My school got us ready 100 percent for the league," White said. "The coaching staff just -- the practices, the film, walk-throughs, Georgia is just like the league basically to us. We took is so serious, and we wanted to be there and just grind."

Much of the attention surrounding White is his potential to take the starting running back job in 2023 if Josh Jacobs chooses to seek a change of scenery in next year's off-season.

The Raiders chose not to pick up Jacobs' fifth-year option last month.

As of now, White looks to be the likely backup option to Jacobs for the 2022 season. Depending on how the modified coaching staff chooses to go about reps at the position, it's very possible he could exchange a fair amount of snaps with Jacobs throughout the season.

Regardless of what his rookie season has in store for him, White should be an integral part of Las Vegas' backfield for years to come. Good things are sure to come his way.

