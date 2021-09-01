Break-Out Candidate: Tre'von Moehirg

The rookie safety Tre'von Moehirg will get every opportunity to be the missing piece that can lead the Las Vegas Raiders defense to respectability.

We've gone over a number of players on the Las Vegas Raiders who are in a position to have bounce-back seasons in 2021.

With the season now only two weeks away, it's time to look at Raider players who could potentially break out this year.

When the Raiders drafted Tre'von Moehrig in the second round of this year's NFL Draft, it was considered to be the perfect fit for what the Raiders needed.

That need in question was a safety who has the range to patrol the back end of the secondary and could create turnovers.

Moehrig showed the ability to do both at a high level at TCU and was rated by many to be the best safety in this year's draft class.

That pedigree has followed him so far with the Raiders, where he's shown well in training camp.

It's to the point where he's expected to be the team's starting free safety, a position that has often played great importance in defenses coached by Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley.

Talents like Earl Thomas and Derwin James have seen their careers flourish in Bradley's defenses.

Obviously, it will take time to see if Moehrig can come close to the kind of All-Pro caliber play those players showed.

The pressure will be on for him to show well early because the Raiders' defense might not be able to afford any growing pains.

The Raiders' secondary must be better than the porous showing they exhibited for the majority of last season.

Moehirg will be counted on as being a primary lynchpin in making sure they are, and what Raiders fans hope to be a revival on defense.

