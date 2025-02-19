REPORT: Latest From Top Mock Draft Ties Raiders with Polarizing QB
Most NFL mock drafts are currently tying the Las Vegas Raiders to running back Ashton Jeanty or quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the first round.
A recent mock from NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah projects the latter.
"I wouldn’t be shocked if the Raiders decided to wait until Day 2 of the draft to address the QB position, but I do see Sanders as a good fit in Chip Kelly’s offense," wrote Jeremiah.
Sanders might be the most polarizing prospect in a quarterback class considered by many to be weak and riddled with questions marks and red flags. Sanders himself has plenty on and off the field.
The Raiders, who recently hired Pete Carroll as head coach and GM John Spytek, want stability and continuity. They cannot afford to sink any further; this next era of Silver and Black football is about returning to glory. That is the sole purpose of minority owner Tom Brady.
The trifecta at the top wants to minimize risk and build a strong foundation. They made no mistake about it, either -- they want to win now. The vast majority of first round quarterbacks fail. Time will tell if that will be Sanders.
That being said, our beat writer Hondo Carpenter spoke with experts and scouts and executives around the NFL, and there were still plenty of good things said about the prospect.
"Many believe he is the best pure passer in this draft," said Carpenter. "Just pure throwing the football passer. He can hit the tight windows, he is on point, he is accurate, and he can deliver the ball to somebody in stride. You do not see receivers waiting for the ball to hit."
"I was told he has tremendous timing. He knows when to release the football. He makes every throw with his arm ... With Shedeur, there is no throw anywhere on the field, anywhere, he makes every throw. Another one is he has played behind a lot of poor offensive lines, and he is tough. He has proven to be tough."
The Raiders have the chance to take a big fish with the No. 6 overall pick. They can go the route of Jeanty, a generational running back, or defensive stalwart like Michigan cornerback Will Johnson (or his teammate Mason Graham).
