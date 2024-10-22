Leading NFL in Turnovers, Raiders Have Found Identity
The Las Vegas Raiders do not have an identity on offense. They do not do anything particularly well, and this is a large part of why the Raiders are 2-5.
The Raiders have issues on both sides of the ball. While the Raiders' defense has had its issues, the unit has generally played well enough to keep the Raiders in games, at least.
The Raiders’ offense is one of the lowest-scoring offenses in the National Football League. They are one of the worst rushing teams in the league and near the middle of the pack in passing yards per game. The Raiders enter every week hoping their offense plays well, instead of knowing it will.
“Well, the identity is not there,” said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce. “I mean, we want to be physical. We want to run the football. That's not anything that I've ever hidden or not spoken of. I do think as the game goes on and we get down, I think just in human nature you toss the ball around a little bit more, and maybe you lose the flow of the game.
“But when you look at it early on, when the game was close and really competitive, we were having our way, even other times with the reverse with Tre Tucker to get down there inside the red zone.”
Pierce acknowledged that he and the coaching staff must figure out how to fix the issues that are holding the team back. The Raiders are playing bad football on a weekly basis and desperately need a significant change if they plan on saving the season.
“So, obviously, it's something we need to look at,” Pierce said. “And I think when you look at teams that's having success right now, just being consistent and staying the course regardless of the outcome. I think a lot of teams, when you look at them and how they're able to sustain success, is that of being the same team throughout, regardless of the score. Obviously, it does change when you're down by ten or more."
Pierce believes the team is searching for an identity, which could be true. However, the season is nearly halfway over. Without significant changes, the Raiders' performance over the first seven weeks is likely to remain about the same for the rest of the season. Through seven games, the Raiders are an undisciplined team that turns the ball over at a high rate and in the worst moments.
