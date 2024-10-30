Legendary Coach Praises Raiders' Crosby's Work Ethic
Very little has gone right for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024.
The Raiders are 2-6, have lost four straight, and many are ready to punt on the season. It has not been the year Raider Nation hoped it would be after Antonio Pierce was promoted to full-time head coach.
However, one thing has remained constant for the Silver and Black: defensive end Maxx Crosby’s work ethic.
Despite missing a game this season, Crosby is off to one of the best starts of his career. He has 26 total tackles, 10 for loss, 11 quarterback hits, three passes defended, and six and a half sacks. Crosby will not stop working despite the Raiders’ poor record.
Crosby’s work ethic has not gone unnoticed, especially by some of the most legendary eyes in football history.
Former New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick praised Crosby’s work ethic, his ability to block outside, and his persistence in playing football.
Belichick and Crosby joined Jim Gray on the latest episode of the "Let’s Go!" podcast, where Belichick waxed poetic about Crosby’s work ethic.
“Yeah, Maxx, you do a good job of that,” Belichick said directly to the Raiders’ star," Belichick said. “I've been on the practice field with you. I've been on the game field with you. The effort that you play with on an every-down basis is extremely impressive. I'm sure that each coach and each player can look at it and say nobody's giving more than Maxx Crosby is. Nobody's working harder. Nobody's giving more effort and putting more into it than you are. And that motivates everybody else. Jim, I'm telling you, nobody practices harder than Maxx. I mean, it's really, honestly, at times, you kind of want to say, ‘Hey, just slow down.’ But you don't want to ever say that. But it forces everybody else to practice and play better and play up to his level.”
While the list of those who respect Crosby’s work ethic is long, it must feel good for Crosby to hear that from one of the greatest coaches of all time.
Despite a bad season, Crosby will not allow himself or his teammates to pack it in and give up on the season. That is the sign of a leader and a star.
