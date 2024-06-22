Life Coming Full Circle for Raiders' Passing Game Coordinator
The Las Vegas Raiders have a coaching staff that is filled with coaches who have experience coaching football on various levels. Many of the Raiders coaches also have experience playing football in the National Football League as well. However, few of the coaches on the Raiders coaching staff have the kind of ties to Las Vegas that Passing Game Coordinator Scott Turner does.
Turner is entering his second season with the Raiders. While he has coached on multiple collegiate and professional teams, Turner’s most notable tie to Las Vegas is playing football for UNLV while he was in college. Turner says he is grateful to be back in Las Vegas, where he is comfortable.
"Yeah, it's great. I mean, going to school at UNLV and playing for John Robinson, a Hall of Fame coach, was a great experience for me,” Turner said. “When I left, I got into coaching in college and then made my way to the NFL, and Vegas got a team. So, we came back here and played in '21 when I was with Washington and had a bunch of family come to that game. So, a lot of my family's in Southern California, and then, to be back living here, it's been really good.”
“My family loves it. We live in the Henderson-Anthem area, and we like being out here. Again, closer to my side of the family. My wife's from Pittsburgh, so she's a little bit far from her family. But being out here is great. And I love Vegas. It's a great town."
Turner has reacclimated himself with life in Las Vegas after spending many years away working his way through the coaching ranks. Turner says he has been in contact with coaches on UNLV’s coaching staff, picking their brains on all things football.
"Yeah, it's cool. Right then the season ended, I went through their tape because they had a lot of success on offense, and Coach [Brennan] Marion, I've been trying to link up with him,” Turner said. “I texted him. I got his number from somebody, and we just talked back and forth. They do a lot of stuff in the run game that's really fun and creative. And they run a lot of formations that aren't legal in the NFL; like, you can't have your tackle be the last guy on the line scrimmage in the NFL, stuff like that.
“But you can get to it a little bit, but anyways, watching that was cool. It's just creative. I like stuff like that when guys kind of go outside the box. And being able to text back and forth with him, and I have tried to connect with him maybe we both have a little bit of time off. It's just hard with them in recruiting, and then us in the offseason, and I have to spend time with family as well sometimes, too."
