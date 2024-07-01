Long, Crosby on How Raiders Can Beat Chargers
One of the Las Vegas Raiders’ most intriguing opponents of the 2024 season will be their AFC West foes, the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers underwent significant changes to their roster and coaching staff this offseason, bringing in Jim Harbaugh from the collegiate level and parting ways with franchise greats like wide receiver Keenan Allen.
One player they brought in could pose a challenge to the Raiders’ star defensive end Maxx Crosby: rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt. The 6-foot-8, 322-pound Notre Dame star was the fifth overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Alt’s massive frame and excellent athleticism make him a formidable challenger for Crosby.
A new scheme and talent acquisitions should make the Chargers tough for the Raiders in 2024. Their match-ups have often been fairly even, but the Raiders will look to steal two games from them.
Los Angeles Raiders legend and Hall of Famer Howie Long and Crosby broke down how the Raiders can defeat the Chargers on the latest episode of Crosby’s podcast, "The Rush."
“He’s a different animal,” Long said about Harbaugh. “The head coach is a different animal. He prides himself on being very tough and his teams being tough. I think they’re going to have to break the huddle and try to figure out a way to deal with you.”
The Raiders lead the all-time series against the Chargers, 69-58-2. Their most recent showdown is one that fans of both teams will not soon forget after the Raiders blasted the Chargers, 63-21.
Crosby has fared well against the Chargers in his career. In 10 games, he has posted 43 total tackles, 10 for loss, a forced fumble, 17 quarterback hits, and five and a half sacks. The Raiders are 6-4 in those games.
Long played the Chargers 24 times in his career, posting nine and a half sacks. These two know a thing or two about producing against the Chargers’ offensive line.
Winning divisional games is key for the Raiders, especially as they aim to return to the postseason in 2024. With an improved Chargers roster and an upgrade at head coach, Crosby and his squad have their work cut out for them.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Long and Crosby.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.