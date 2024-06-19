Looking at Raiders/NFL Calendar, Key Dates
The Las Vegas Raiders still have some key dates that will affect their offseason as they prepare for their 2024 campaign.
Here are some dates to note:
Mid-Late June
During this period, clubs will host their Rookie Readiness Program.
July 15
At 4 p.m. EST on this date, clubs who have designated a franchise player with intentions of signing said player to a multi-year contract or extension will need to have done so. If the club does not, it can only sign the player to a one-year deal after July 15.
The Raiders did not designate a franchise player this offseason.
July 21
Raiders rookies will report to training camp.
July 22
According to NFL Football Operations, "At 4:00 p.m., New York time, Signing Period ends for Transition Players with outstanding tenders. After this date and until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, Prior Club has exclusive negotiating rights."
NFL Football Operations also states, "At 4:00 p.m., New York time, on July 22 (or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp [July 17 in 2024], whichever is later) signing Period ends for Unrestricted Free Agents to whom a “UFA Tender” was made by Prior Club. After this date and until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, Prior Club has exclusive negotiating rights."
Aug. 1-4
This is the Hall of Fame Weekend in Canton, Ohio. The 2024 NFL preseason will kick off with the Hall of Fame Game between the Houston Texans and the Chicago Bears, which will take place on Thursday, Aug. 1.
Aug. 6
Drafted rookies cannot be traded in 2024 if they have not yet been signed.
The Raiders have signed all their rookies from the 2024 NFL Draft.
Aug. 10
Raiders' first preseason game. They take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Aug. 17
Raiders' second preseason game. They host the Dallas Cowboys.
Aug. 23
Raiders' third and final preseason game. They host the San Francisco 49ers.
Aug. 27
Clubs must cut their active rosters down to 53 men by 1 p.m. PST.
