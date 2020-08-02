Raiders Jon Gruden on Henry Ruggs, Lynn Bowden Impact

Henderson, Nev -- Coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders, is widely hailed as an offensive savant in the game of football. A title rightfully earned.

He was recently asked about the impact rookies Henry Ruggs, and Lynn Bowden may have on that playbook. Both were exceptional playmakers in college at Alameda and Kentucky respectfully.

But Gruden took exception with what he perceived as people questioning his offensive strategy. "We have a big enough playbook. We have to do a better job of calling the right plays in the right situations. Sometimes we have to find on ourselves to find a way to get it done. I'm not going to make any predictions about Ruggs III or Bowden Jr. until I see them live over the next few weeks. We have a lot of plays, a lot of parts, a lot of high aspirations and expectations."

Gruden's blunt honesty is refreshing. He knows the weight of fan expectations in the Raider Nation, and he embraces them. Other coaches have come here and failed under that weight. Gruden craved it and came back. Why? Because Gruden's expectations far exceed the fan base.

