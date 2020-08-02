RaiderMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Raiders Jon Gruden on Henry Ruggs, Lynn Bowden Impact

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Henderson, Nev -- Coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders, is widely hailed as an offensive savant in the game of football. A title rightfully earned.

He was recently asked about the impact rookies Henry Ruggs, and Lynn Bowden may have on that playbook. Both were exceptional playmakers in college at Alameda and Kentucky respectfully.

But Gruden took exception with what he perceived as people questioning his offensive strategy. "We have a big enough playbook. We have to do a better job of calling the right plays in the right situations. Sometimes we have to find on ourselves to find a way to get it done. I'm not going to make any predictions about Ruggs III or Bowden Jr. until I see them live over the next few weeks. We have a lot of plays, a lot of parts, a lot of high aspirations and expectations."

Gruden's blunt honesty is refreshing. He knows the weight of fan expectations in the Raider Nation, and he embraces them. Other coaches have come here and failed under that weight. Gruden craved it and came back.  Why?  Because  Gruden's expectations far exceed the fan base.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
B1G Ball Buster1
B1G Ball Buster1

I like seeing coach a little chirpy

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Raiders Henry Ruggs Addresses Offseason Injury

Henry Ruggs discuss an offseason injury that panicked the fans when word first leaked, but is now in the rear view mirror.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Left Guard Richie Incognito

Las Vegas Raiders left guard Richie Incognito has dealt with controversy his entire football career. But he might be the right fit for the Raiders.

Hikaru Kudo

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Raiders Top Five Opponents by Position: Safeties

We continue our preview of the top five players at every position on the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 schedule and today we look at the safeties.

Jairo Alvarado

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode IX

Each week we are joined by Matt Hladik from the Spun to travel around the world of the NFL talking about the Raiders first and the rest of the league.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Raiders Henry Ruggs on No Offseason Camps

For the first time since the inception of the NFL, there were no offseason mini-camps for rookies. Henry Ruggs talks impact of that loss.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Running Back Jeremy Hill Signing with Raiders

Mike Mayock and the Las Vegas Raiders sign veteran running back Jeremy Hill to backup super-star Josh Jacobs.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Center Rodney Hudson

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson is under-appreciated by fans. The veteran center only allowed three pressures in 509 pass-blocking snaps last season.

Hikaru Kudo

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Allegiant Stadium Construction Crews Meet Completion Date

Raiders Owner Mark Davis praised workers for getting the job done, but Fans might not get to enjoy it in 2020.

Tom LaMarre

Jon Gruden Impressed by Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota

As Jon Gruden leads the Las Vegas Raiders into training camp he is impressed by Marcus Mariota and how he's learning from Derek Carr.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Raiders Henry Ruggs Talks Marcus Mariota

Las Vegas Raiders Henry Ruggs is impressed by Marcus Mariota as he works with the rookies in training camp.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.