Jon Gruden, Las Vegas Raiders' New Weapon Lynn Bowden

Henderson, Nev--The 2019 season came to a close for the then Oakland Raiders, and they had a busy off-season. There was a move to the desert and Las Vegas. They had to get some outstanding players healthy and continue their quest to acquire new talent.

They accomplished both.

One name not getting as much attention as others are is Lynn Bowden. The reigning Paul Hornung Award winner was the most versatile player in all of college football and there is little he can't do on the football field.

A gifted quarterback, running back, wide receiver, kick and punt returner, all Bowden does is make plays. Since he was young, just put on the tape, and you will find him making plays everywhere.

The job of Jon Gruden now is with all of his weapons, is getting the ball enough to keep people productive. Bowden has proven what he can do with the ball in his hands, and his natural playmaking ability has made him a star at every level he has played.

He won't unseat Derek Carr at quarterback. Bowden won't replace Josh Jacobs at running back. He won't send Darren Waller to the bench or Henry Ruggs to the locker room. He doesn't have to.

Bowden needs to be himself, and that is why he was drafted. He just makes plays. He will get his shot, and his track record foretells success in Las Vegas.

The Raiders have had a lot of playmakers—some of the best in the history of the NFL. Bowden is a position to be the next great one.

