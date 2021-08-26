Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXXVIII

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

Andrew Luck is back working out on a football field. Should that be a reason for optimism from NFL fans about a possible return?

Bill Belichick, Cam Newton, and Mac Jones, what is going on with the New England Patriots?

Does Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have Jaylon Smith on the market for being traded?

What do the players think about first-year NFL coach Urban Meyer? Does Meyer bring too much college hype to the NFL?

