August 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGameDayThe Black Hole+SI.com
Search

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXXVIII

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.
Author:
Publish date:

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

  • Andrew Luck is back working out on a football field. Should that be a reason for optimism from NFL fans about a possible return?
  • Bill Belichick, Cam Newton, and Mac Jones, what is going on with the New England Patriots?
  • Does Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have Jaylon Smith on the market for being traded?
  • What do the players think about first-year NFL coach Urban Meyer? Does Meyer bring too much college hype to the NFL?

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

nfl
News

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXXVIII

Maxx Crosby TC 21 2
News

Maxx Crosby is Excited about His Raiders Defense

USATSI_15312303_168390101_lowres (5)
News

Jon Gruden, Derek Carr Talk About Cliff Branch

USATSI_15214530_168390101_lowres
News

Denzel Perryman Traded to Raiders

Hunter Renfrow vs Rams
News

Hunter Renfrow Reflects on a Successful Week

Darren Waller, Raiders TE
News

Darren Waller Placed at No. 35 on NFL Top 100

USATSI_16570176_168390101_lowres
News

Tight End Darren Waller Ranked No. 35 Overall Player By Players

Al Davis, Cliff Branch, and the NFL Hall of Fame
The Black Hole+

Branch Chosen 2022 Senior Nominee for HOF