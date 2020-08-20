Over the last few days, we have heard that Maliek Collins is one of the anchors on the Las Vegas Raiders defensive line.

Collins was brought in as a critical free-agent this offseason after spending four seasons with the Cowboys.

But transitioning to a new NFL team is never easy, and the good thing is that he is not coming to the Raiders alone.

Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli, who coached Collins in Dallas, also moved to Las Vegas.

Marinelli is a big reason why he and other notable Cowboys have made a move to the desert.

Marinelli has proved himself around the league as one of the best defensive line coaches and has a vast amount of football knowledge. That knowledge is what has helped many players and teams be high upfront on defense.

"That all comes by being consistent; he's going to make sure you are the same guy every day, you can't be an All-Pro one day, and really making the roster the next day," Collins said about what Marinelli brings to the Raiders defensive side.

It all starts with Marinelli, a coach who prides himself in the highest standard in football and makes sure all his players are practicing and playing to his standards.

"He's going to make sure you are the same guy, that you are consistent every day and that is not only demanding on us, but that's demanding on him," Collins said. "He's got to make sure he's the same guy, he got to make sure that he is the best leader for this group of men that we have."

Marinelli is a coach that will not only prepare his players physically but mentally.

If there is any time one of his players is having an off day, he will know that his coaches and teammates will be there to motivate him and pick up the slack.

A lot of those mistakes usually occur when there is a young and inexperienced team, which the Raiders were a year ago.

Collins said about having a young defensive line: "They are all ears, they're all willing to work, they are all willing to learn."

In a league where a player's career depends on his production on the field, he understands the importance of listening and learning from the coaches.

"You got to be accepting of what you've been taught, if you try to be closed off, not try to be coachable to it, you will never succeed, especially when you're asked to do it," Collins said.

"I'm saying everybody comes in here and gravitates to what they've been taught -- everybody has been thriving so far. So far, so good."

The Raiders defensive line looks to be promising this upcoming season under Marinelli.

This is a young team that returns first-rounder Clelin Ferrell, rising superstar Maxx Crosby, with notable acquisitions such as Carl Nassib and Collins, with the seasoned coach, is ready to attack the NFL.

