Many Questions Will Need to be Answered for the Raiders Next Season
With the way the season has gone for the Las Vegas Raiders, many within Raider Nation are already looking forward to next season.
The Raiders' season has been disappointing. The fanbase was expecting more with all the new changes the team made on offense and the culture change that Coach Antonio Pierce was instilling in the team.
Fast forward to the halfway point of the 2024 season, we do not know who on staff and and on the roster will be back next season for the Silver and Black. Two major questions for the Raiders this offseason.
What quarterback will they be taking in the 2025 NFL Draft? And will Pierce be back for his second season as head coach?
Our Hondo Carpenter and talked about the future of the Raiders a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I do not think it is too early to start talking about next year, in certain tones," Carpenter said. "There is a lot of college football left for someone to emerge. There are some guys that you do not know who are going to come out early. There are some questions the Raiders are going to have to ask. Mark Davis, Tom Brady, and Richard Seymour are going to have to sit down and have a long conversation about the Raiders. What do they think about the Raiders?
"Then those questions are going to eventually have to involve AP and Tom Telesco. What do you guys think? What do the scouts think? We do not know. ... I mean there is not even half the season is over yet. What is this team going to look like next year? What if the Raiders go on and do not win another game? And decide let us bring Mike Vrabel in, because of his ties to Tom Brady. I mean there are so many questions, and you can start to think about all of that. But sometimes, you could spend so much time in the future that you ignore the now.
" ... Coming into the season, we all knew the Raiders at the start of the season did not have a franchise quarterback. There was optimism that maybe after an All-Pro season, they all be an alternate. ... All Gardner needed was a spot. They just did not know what Aidan O'Connell had. But they got Brock Bowers which was an awesome addition. ... My point is, there are so many variables."
