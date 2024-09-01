Many Raiders Defenders Enter Pivotal Year
The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2024 season, hoping to be one of the top defenses in the league.
The Raiders ended the 2023 season as one of the best-performing defenses in the league. They hope to maintain that level of play over the course of a full season under Coach Antonio Pierce.
Las Vegas has done a good job of building a defense of players who fit Pierce’s culture and play with high intensity.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby is the only true household name on that side of the ball, but all 11 players sometimes perform like franchise cornerstones.
In the last couple of seasons, the Raiders have drafted well and found quality free agents, which has led to excellent play.
Finding diamonds in the rough in the NFL Draft and getting great play from bargain-bin free agents also comes with complications.
After this season, several Raiders defenders hit free agency.
Seriously, it’s a laundry list: Nate Hobbs, Tre’von Moehrig, Malcolm Koonce, Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo, Marcus Epps, Adam Butler, John Jenkins and Isaiah Pola-Mao.
According to spotrac.com, the Raiders have $70 million in cap space for 2025. That number is likely to change as the salary cap increases next year, but Las Vegas could be comfortably financially positioned.
That could bode well for the Raiders, especially if they have another magical defensive season like 2023. If they do, they will want to keep this young core together.
Spillane’s addition gave the Raiders a needed presence in the middle of the field. He posted almost 150 tackles after signing a two-year, $7-million contract in the 2023 offseason.
If Spillane has another good season, could he price himself out of Las Vegas? Or would the Raiders be willing to meet his asking price?
The Raiders could be more inclined to pay their young players first. Moehrig, Hobbs, and Koonce were all 2021 draft picks whose rookie contracts will expire. Will the Raiders be able to pay them all?
Drafting good players in late rounds can be a double-edged sword, as they could eventually price themselves out of Las Vegas. The Raiders will face that problem after the season, but for now, they will worry about playing as well as they can in the 2024 season.
