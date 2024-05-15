Marcel Reece: Raiders-Saints Game Will 'Be Everything' to Former Teammate Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders' road game against the New Orleans Saints is going to be one of the most highly-anticipated games of the 2024-25 NFL season.
It will be the first game between the Raiders and their former quarterback Derek Carr, who is going into his second season in New Orleans.
Las Vegas released Carr in the 2023 offseason after former Raiders coach Josh McDaniels benched the longtime Raiders quarterback for the final two games of the 2022-23 season.
Frankly, it wasn't the good-bye Carr deserved after his nine seasons with the organization.
Carr's former Raiders teammate, three-time Pro Bowl fullback/running back Marcel Reece, is excited to see Carr go toe-to-toe with his former team.
"That game's going to be everything to DC," Reece said when he virtually joined the "Up and Adams" show on Tuesday. "And mark my words now -- and the reel will be up -- Derek Carr, the entire week, is going to say that it's just another game to him. It's just another game to him. And he's not going to say anything else."
Carr will be on the sideline opposing some of his former teammates, including wide receiver Davante Adams, whom he played with at Fresno State and during Adams' first season in Las Vegas.
"You don't want to get too emotional before the game," Reece said. "But once that game starts, you are going to see DC hollering and screaming and getting his team up. And that's going to be a fun game to watch because Davante Adams is going to be up for that game, too. And you know they're best friends, and they both are going to want bragging rights for that game. So, that's going to be a fun game to watch."
Carr is the Raiders' all-time leader in passing yards with 35,222. He was named to four Pro Bowls as a Raider and helped lead the organization to two postseason appearances.
The Raiders-Saints matchup unfortunately won't take place at Allegiant Stadium, as it is set to be played in New Orleans. But rest assured, it will still be an emotionally-driven battle.
