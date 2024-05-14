Marcel Reece Thinks Raiders' Antonio Pierce is Sending a Message by Giving Aidan O'Connell 'First Snap'
Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce has been high on quarterback Aidan O'Connell for some time now.
It was Pierce's decision to roll with O'Connell as the starting quarterback when former Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was fired last season, and Pierce has stressed that O'Connell will remain QB1 until he sees another quarterback worthy of the role.
Pierce reiterated his position on the quarterback battle between O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II on Friday when he said, "Aidan's earned the right to go out there and get the first snap."
Former Raiders Pro Bowler Marcel Reece, who knows the Raiders culture as well as anyone, believes there's more to it than Pierce believing O'Connell is the man for the job.
"I think it's not so much about Aidan and Gardner, but more so about Antonio Pierce and the culture that he is trying to implement in that locker room," Reece said when he virtually joined the "Up and Adams" on Tuesday. "Meaning it's not about how much money you make, it's not about what you've done in the past, what are you going to do here? Can you show me the work? And Gardner Minshew hasn't put on that silver helmet yet. And that's something that you always have to earn.
"Whereas Aidan O'Connell was put in a situation where he had to step up to the plate, start on a team as a rookie, and make plays for that team. And that's a hard thing to do. So, what Antonio Pierce is doing for that locker room is saying, 'Show me that you can make a play, show me that you're going to do what's necessary in the Silver and Black uniform, and I'm going to give you the opportunity to keep your spot and earn your spot.'"
O'Connell was vital to Pierce's stint as interim head coach last season, as the then rookie quarterback helped lead the Silver and Black to a 5-4 record under Pierce's reign, a stretch that included wins over the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Raiders' other two division rivals -- the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos.
With Las Vegas having not taken a quarterback in this year's NFL Draft, the quarterback competiton will all but come down to O'Connell and Minshew.
