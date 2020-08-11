RaiderMaven
Raiders Greg Olson Excited for Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Henderson, Nev. -- One of the reasons people love football is the raw competition it elicits in those who are privileged enough to play—two grown men, battling to see who wants it more, and who is better.

That pure competition is what makes football and life exciting. That is why Greg Olson is excited to lead a Raiders offense that has a great starter in Derek Carr and a terrific proven veteran at backup in Marcus Mariota. The competition makes both men better.

"I think if you were to talk to any player, I think competition brings out the best in any player in any sport. We try to do that across the board. Obviously, the quarterback position, bringing in Marcus, but some other positions as well.," Olson said. "I think in going into our third year here with [Head Coach] Jon [Gruden], on our side of the ball, I would say, it's the best competition that we've had since we've been here again across the board at every position."

Championship teams have depth. The NFL is the "Next man up" league, and the Raiders are ready. Olso added, "Our depth is better. As long as we stay healthy, we have great depth right now, which should provide some great competition during training camp."

