SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Derek Carr Excited to Have Marcus Mariota with the Raiders

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Henderson, Nev. -- Derek Carr is confident in himself. Enough so that when the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback learned that they were bringing in former Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota to back him up, he was excited to have him in Las Vegas.

"I knew a lot longer before y'all. Marcus, I've known him since college, we've been…Know each other, got mutual friends, teammates, all that kind of stuff. Me and Marcus get along great. We always have. After we play each other we always talked to each other, said Carr. "It's weird we actually broke our ankle like literally on the same day if I'm not mistaken a couple of years ago. It's like weird, crazy things that link you together."

Carr is a competitor. You don't become and top-tier NFL signal-caller by being weak in confidence. For Carr, he is excited to have his friend with him.

"I'll tell you one thing, in our quarterback group you have to compete and that's' what I do. Anyone that's around me, all I'm going to do is compete. I've had multiple starters in the NFL come in here and be in the same room as me. You can go through the list about who's started games and who's been in our quarterback room. It happens all the time, but when you go 7-9 people like to make up stuff."

For Carr, 2020 is a season in which he has a full quiver of arrows to fire away at the NFL defense. He isn't concerned about Marcus Mariota. Carr is merely doing what he does best, keeping his eyes down the field, not his backup.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Black Hole: Insider Information from Raiders Training Camp

Each week, Sports Illustrated's Hondo Carpenter takes you inside the Las Vegas Raiders to give you quality information from his vantage point inside.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Raiderfusion

Derek Carr, Greg Olson Planning Big Things for 2020 Raiders

Greg Olson wants the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to be more creative in 2020.

Tom LaMarre

Jacobs: “A Lot of Yards I Left on the Table”

Running back Josh Jacobs says he still has work to do. He wants to catch 60 balls this season.

Hikaru Kudo

2020 Training Camp: Players Practice Based on Schedule

Due to COVID-19, players must practice based on a schedule. All players will not be on the field every day to maintain the virus.

Hikaru Kudo

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Raiders Paul Guenther Excited about Defense

Raider defensive leader Paul Guenther is excited about his side of the ball in 2020

Jairo Alvarado

by

Autumn Wind

Josh Jacobs Ranked Highest Offensive Rookie Season in NFL

Raiders Josh Jacobs continues to acquire accolades after amazing rookie campaign.

Jairo Alvarado

by

JamesWatson

Gruden: “I don’t speculate when it comes to the virus”

Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden is letting the professionals decide if the NFL should have a season or not. He's focused on preparing the Raiders for this season.

Hikaru Kudo

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Las Vegas Raiders Clelin Ferrell Ready to Explode on NFL

Bigger, faster and stronger, Clelin Ferrell is ready to explode on the NFL from multiple positions.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Autumn Wind

Johnathan Abram: Amazing Man, Football Player for Raiders

Johnathan Abram is an amazing man, and a great football player for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jairo Alvarado

by

SinginGuitarMan

Measuring the Raiders Under-25 Talent

Recently all NFL teams had their talent under the age of 25 researched, and we discuss where the Las Vegas Raiders came out.

Darin Alexander Baydoun