SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Raiders Marcus Mariota Ranked Highly

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Marcus Mariota has been getting rave reviews lately in the Raiders training camp, with coach Jon Gruden saying that he’s a “dazzling playmaker,” and that he’s been fired up by the backup quarterbacks play so far in camp. 

It isn’t just in the Raiders camp where Mariota has been getting attention, though. Mariota was listed 8th among the 32 backup quarterbacks in the league in a recent ranking on NFL.com. 

That would seem initially to be good for Mariota to be that high. The description his ranking is given, though, doesn’t accurately paint him as someone you would have confidence filling in for a game. 

It starts well by saying that “no one has ever doubted Mariota’s leadership or toughness” Everything after that though proceeds to poke significant holes in Mariota’s value. 

They say that “there isn’t much about his passing game that stands out.” They even reference the compliments that Gruden has given Mariota, stating, “no matter what bouquets Jon Gruden throws Mariota’s way publicly, don’t expect him to play this season barring a Derek Carr injury or the Raiders falling two to three games under .500.” 

You would think that ranking in the top ten on a list like this would indicate that Raiders fans shouldn’t be afraid if Mariota has to step into a game. According to the record, though, it would seem maybe they should. 

Granted, no one wants to see Derek Carr get hurt or suffer bad enough performances this year to see Mariota get into the game. Let’s not forget, though, that Mariota has finished with a winning record the last three seasons he was a full-time starter.

 He has also won a playoff game, something that other longtime starters like Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins haven’t done yet. 

Is he perfect? No, that’s why he’s now a backup. That doesn’t mean though that he couldn’t fill in capably if the Raiders needed him too. He has the experience necessary to fill that spot; it’s only a matter of him staying ready whenever his number gets called. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

First Tour Las Vegas Raiders New Home: Allegiant Stadium

Take your first tour of the grand new palatial home of the Las Vegas Raiders: Allegiant Stadium.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

spinne1

Raiders QB Derek Carr: “We Have Taken a Family Approach”

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr told reporters Tuesday that he, alongside his team, has taken a family approach when it comes to COVID-19.

Hikaru Kudo

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions, Emails

Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven takes time to answer your Las Vegas Raiders questions and emails that you've sent it.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Chicagocubskid

The Black Hole: Go Inside Las Vegas Raiders Football 2.0

Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven takes you inside the Las Vegas Raiders to give you quality information from his vantage point inside.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Rdesai.711

Raiders Step Up to Take Unnecessary Pressure Off Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders know that struggling defense and offensive injuries brought unfair criticism on Derek Carr. They're working to correct it.

Jairo Alvarado

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Cornerback Prince Amukamara

The Raiders needed a veteran leader in the secondary. During the off-season, they picked up cornerback Prince Amukamara.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Autumn Wind

Raiders Bryan Edwards on Quarterback Derek Carr

Raiders rookie sensation Bryan Edwards is fond of quarterback Derek Carr and is working to stay in his, "good graces."

Jairo Alvarado

Maxx Crosby Excited to be, "Pushed" by Rod Marinelli

Rod Marinelli is one of the finest human beings you will ever meet, and a great coach pursing Maxx Crosby to get even better.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Autumn Wind

Raiders Sign Defensive Lineman Datone Jones

The Raiders' defensive line just got deeper and better with the addition of Dantone Jones.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Autumn Wind

Raiders Expect Safety Jeff Heath to Cowboy Up

Raiders free-agent addition Jeff Heath kept Derek Carr and the Silver and Black from a victory in 2017, now he hopes to lead them to wins.

Tom LaMarre

by

Autumn Wind