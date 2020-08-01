Raiders Henry Ruggs Talks Marcus Mariota

Henderson, Nev. -- Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock are well aware that to win the NFL, you have to have depth at every position. Nearly all teams at this level of the game have great depth in their top-22 players.

But while pundits screamed of a quarterback controversy when the Raiders signed Marcus Mariota, despite Jon Gruden making clear that Derek Carr was his guy, it was a brilliant move. Mariota is a versatile and excellent quarterback, and should Carr go down; he is ready to take command of the Silver and Black ship.

The Raiders invested millions of dollars in the wide receiver and having Mariota working with the rookies, allows those young Raiders to be tutored and mentored by a seasoned pro and great person.

First-round pick Henry Ruggs talked of Mariota's impact already at training camp. "He's a great guy, great team guy, great leader. Things are coming along pretty well. With us rookies, we're still learning, too. He's very helpful in that aspect as far as leading us and helping us pick up on things faster."

