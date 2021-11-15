Raiders’ Davis Attends Tina Tintor Funeral

Las Vegas Raiders' owner Mark Davis attended the funeral of Tina Tintor, the young woman killed in the Henry Ruggs car wreck.

The Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis paid his respects by attending the funeral services of the victims involved in the deadly crash caused by former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog, Max, 3, were the victims of the incident when Ruggs crashed his Corvette into the back of their Toyota’s RAV4 on the street in Las Vegas on Nov. 2.

Investigators say his car was traveling 156 mph moments before the crash and that his blood-alcohol level was measured at .161, more than two times the legal limit in Nevada.

The kind-hearted gesture by Mr. Davis, who stayed for the entire hour-long event, did not speak with media members after the event.

The funeral, held at St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church, was followed by burial services at Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery in Las Vegas.

Tintor's family lawyer released a statement, saying, "Tina's tragic loss has devastated her family beyond a grief they could never comprehend."

Adding, "Family was everything to Tina, and she was the light of her parents' life. Tina has lived in Las Vegas since she was a baby. She loved her 3-year-old Golden Retriever, Max, who passed alongside her Tuesday morning."

Since the loss, Tintor's Family has received plenty of support from the public. As of Sunday, the Family's GoFundMe page has raised more than $103,000.

As devastating as it is to lose a loved one, Davis' appearance shows the Family that the Raiders organization has their full support moving forward.

