Raiders Great Matt Millen Praises Owner Mark Davis

Las Vegas Raiders ICON Matt Millen praised the Silver and Black's owner Mark Davis for his leadership of the storied franchise.

Raiders owner Mark Davis does not get enough credit for his work with his franchise.

The move to Las Vegas was an intelligent move financially; it has skyrocketed the franchise's value. It has given the Raiders arguably the best training facilities and a state-of-the-art stadium on the Vegas strip (Allegiant Stadium) in the NFL.

Raiders' great Matt Millen is a longtime friend with Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven's Editor and Publisher Hondo Carpenter and recently joined him on the Radio. Carpenter was co-hosting with Clay Baker on the "Pritch & Clay" morning show on Raider Nation Radio (LINK TO LISTEN LIVE).

Carpenter asked Millen if fans and media have given Davis enough credit for the job he has done with the organization and his thoughts on the franchise moving forward.

"No, I'll be honest with you, I think as much as he's done, it's really hard to do. Mark has a great passion for the Raiders organization-- we kinda grew up with the Raiders, he's been around the organization his whole life," said Millen.

"But what Mark knows and understands, basically I'll say it this way, "stay in your lane." He knows his lane, and he's hiring football people to do football," added Millen.

Davis may have done his part on relocating the team to Las Vegas, but he knows he's not like his father when running the football team.

He brought in Jon Gruden to coach the Raiders on a 10-year deal and then brought in Mike Mayock as the general manager.

"And he's staying out of their way, so anything you see, or anything that happens, if he, if they come to him and say, "Hey, we'd like to spend some money on this," He does it, he's great about that," said Millen.

Davis and the Raider Nation have done their part. Now the time has come to see substantial growth on the field, and that means double-digits wins.

"So the next part that has to happen is, look, all those decisions that are being made they have to work out now. I think it's time you know, four years into this thing, and we got to start showing more on the field, said Mullen.

Last year the Raiders came in with high expectations of reaching the playoffs. The Silver and Black started pretty hot, starting the season 6-3, but would cool off and finish the season, winning two of their last seven games.

"I think they made some changes this year so you know, like any fan you want to see results and I think Mark has let them do the work and do their job and he's stayed out of the way," said Millen.

Davis has not only carried on his father's legacy, but he has done an incredible job with the franchise and the city of Las Vegas.

Now that the franchise finds itself settled in Vegas, it is time to bring on sustained success.

