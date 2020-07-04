RaiderMaven
Raiders Owner Mark Davis Questions NFL

Darin Alexander Baydoun

As the NFL continues onward in its desire to be able to play football in 2020, one luxury the league has is being able to see how the NBA, MLB, and NHL, among other associations, will handle playing games during the ongoing Coronavirus 19 pandemic.

For example, the NBA will be using a bubble approach at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Disney World.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, speaking to the Las Vegas Review-Journal for an article that also focused on his complaints regarding the NFL's decision to use premium seats for advertising, wondered whether that same approach might be what's needed for the NFL. 

"You can keep players from the fans, but you can't keep players from the players," Davis said. "That could be our Achilles' heel. Without some form of bubble, we may be asking for trouble." 

While a bubble approach might work for the NBA, as stated earlier it would be wise for the NFL to pay attention to the success rate of the measures the other associations implement.

It's important to remember that the bubble approach is workable for the NBA because of the size of the teams. NBA teams can only use a maximum of 15 players in a game, and the number of coaches on the bench are more limited. 

Of course, the NFL has 53-man rosters, and that's not even considering the much larger number of coaches, trainers, equipment managers, practice squad players, etc.

The number of people that would be present for one NBA game might not even be as many as a single NFL team, depending on the circumstances.

That's why a bubble approach would be much harder for the NFL because of each team's sheer numbers. All it takes is one case to do in an entire team, and the risk is just that much more magnified with the NFL because of how big those bubbles would have to be. 

