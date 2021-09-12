Maxx Crosby Ready to Lead Monday Night In Every Way

On and off the field, newly-minted Las Vegas Raiders captain Maxx Crosby is ready to lead the Silver and Black against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Las Vegas Raiders revamped their defense during the offseason and then made a few more tweaks right before the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Former NFL MVP and Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson will be the biggest threat on the Raiders defense come Monday night.

The Silver and Black are hoping new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has done enough to prepare his team and stop the run-based offense, led by Jackson.

"Lamar Jackson is a freak, freak athlete, he's a great playmaker for a reason, but he's who we got to play this week so we got a great game plan, the coaches have done a great job and we gotta do our best to contain him," said defensive end, Maxx Crosby.

Crosby has been preparing for the new season since the end of last year's regular season.

Every year has been different for Crosby, working his way up the roster his rookie year, moving from Oakland to Las Vegas to deal with injuries and COVID-19 a year ago, and now a new defensive coordinator with Bradley.

But his mind has been the same every year, ready to go and be the best player on the field.

His mentality and hard work have brought him to be named team captain for the first time in his entire football career.

Far more than just performing on the field, Crosby, now a veteran on the team, understands the responsibilities that come with being a team captain.

Those responsibilities include off the field discipline with his nutrition, sleep, and craft.

"Being voted captain by my team and the coaches and everything, is nothing but a blessing," said Crosby.

Crosby is motivated to return to the field with the new additions on defense. He's ready to show Raider Nation and the rest of the NFL that the Raiders are prepared to compete with anyone.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter