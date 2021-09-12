September 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGameDayThe Black Hole+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Maxx Crosby Ready to Lead Monday Night In Every Way

On and off the field, newly-minted Las Vegas Raiders captain Maxx Crosby is ready to lead the Silver and Black against the Baltimore Ravens.
Author:
Publish date:

The Las Vegas Raiders revamped their defense during the offseason and then made a few more tweaks right before the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Former NFL MVP and Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson will be the biggest threat on the Raiders defense come Monday night.

The Silver and Black are hoping new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has done enough to prepare his team and stop the run-based offense, led by Jackson.

"Lamar Jackson is a freak, freak athlete, he's a great playmaker for a reason, but he's who we got to play this week so we got a great game plan, the coaches have done a great job and we gotta do our best to contain him," said defensive end, Maxx Crosby.

Crosby has been preparing for the new season since the end of last year's regular season.

Every year has been different for Crosby, working his way up the roster his rookie year, moving from Oakland to Las Vegas to deal with injuries and COVID-19 a year ago, and now a new defensive coordinator with Bradley.

But his mind has been the same every year, ready to go and be the best player on the field.

His mentality and hard work have brought him to be named team captain for the first time in his entire football career.

Far more than just performing on the field, Crosby, now a veteran on the team, understands the responsibilities that come with being a team captain.

Those responsibilities include off the field discipline with his nutrition, sleep, and craft.

"Being voted captain by my team and the coaches and everything, is nothing but a blessing," said Crosby.

Crosby is motivated to return to the field with the new additions on defense. He's ready to show Raider Nation and the rest of the NFL that the Raiders are prepared to compete with anyone.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Maxx Crosby Time To Hunt
News

Maxx Crosby Ready to Lead Monday Night In Every Way

Allegiant Stadium Football Raiders Helmet
The Black Hole+

Recalling memorable Las Vegas Raiders season openers

Raider Nation
The Black Hole+

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXXIX

USATSI_11546432_168390101_lowres
News

Gus Bradley: “It Always Starts with Stopping the Run”

USATSI_16524116_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders 2022 Draft Watch: Week 1

Josh Jacobs at LA 1
The Black Hole+

Josh Jacobs to Lead Physical Rushing Attack

Allegiant Stadium Ribbon Cutting
News

2021 SI Fan Nation Team Publisher Predictions

Nate Hobbs Growing Into Difference Maker for Raiders
The Black Hole+

Hobbs Is Latest Late Round Steal by Raiders