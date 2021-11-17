Raiders Defense Ready to Move On

The Las Vegas Raiders defense plans on turning the page as they host an inconsistent Cincinnati Bengals offense Sunday.

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered an embarrassing loss Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After giving up over 500 yards on defense, the Raiders plan to learn from that game and move on to the next.

“There's a lot of things to improve on, we got to get better in every phase. We didn't play well tonight, we know that. We just got to bounce back and get better for Cincy,” Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

The Silver and Black find themselves in a two-game losing streak, after back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and the Chiefs.

Now the Raiders are hoping to end that streak against the Cincinnati Bengals come Sunday.

If they plan on turning this team around, it will start one day at a time. Beginning to look at the film, practice better and on the field, create more turnovers.

Crosby, the leader of this defense, looks to get his defense back on track and help the Raiders turn the page.

“You know, it's tough. We've beaten good teams, we've lost to teams which I feel like we should have beaten,” Crosby added.

On Sunday night, the Raiders showed plenty of effort but did not execute well enough to keep up with the Chiefs.

“Hard to say, we just got to tackle better, rush better, just be better in every phase. I think the game comes down to a few plays. If a couple plays went the other way, it would have been different, but we didn't make the amount of plays we needed to make tonight,” Crosby said.

Crosby and the rest of the defense will plan to take advantage of a Bengals team that finds themselves in a rollercoaster season as well.

