Maxx Crosby Returns Ready to Punish NFL Offenses

When Maxx Crosby was placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list back on August sixth, the Las Vegas Raiders, for the time being, were going to have to deal with life without one of their most important defensive players. Having led the team in sacks last year with ten as a rookie, Crosby could already be the Raiders best pass rusher.

In a year where the team knows that there have to be significant improvements defensively, losing such a big piece would have been incredibly deflating. Fortunately, for now, at least, they won't have to face that reality as Crosby returned to the practice field this past Thursday.

It's a good sing for the Raiders that this wasn't a case that lingered on. It's not like this was a more common injury with a set timetable for recovery. COVID-19 has proven to be anything but predictable, and having to pass a minimum number of tests isn't like taking a standard physical. You, as a player, have to hope that this isn't something that lasts long.

Of course, the best way to prevent this from occurring again with Crosby or any other players is to continue to test as frequently as possible and maintain all standard social distancing guidelines. In a game like football where discipline is necessary in general, players' ability to have the discipline to sacrifice for the good of their team and the whole league quite honestly will be the story of this season.

We've already seen one example of going against protocol when a player for the Seattle Seahawks tried to sneak a female guest into the team's hotel. The punishment: getting cut. Organizations can't afford this year for players to take those kinds of chances. Let's hope for the Raiders and Crosby's sake that they won't have to see that.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter