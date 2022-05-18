Crosby Named to PFF’s Top-25 Under 25 List

Raiders young superstar Maxx Crosby has been named one of the best under 25 players in the league.

The Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby has been named to Pro Football Focus’ Top-25 Under 25 list.

The 24-year-old has turned out to be one of the most feared pass rushers in the NFL.

From all the young talent causing havoc on Sunday’s, PFF’s Trevor Sikkema has Crosby ranked No.12 among the top-25.

“The Raiders’ third-year pass-rusher took a leap into elite status this past season. In 2021, his 91.7 pass-rush grade ranked second only to Myles Garrett. Crosby also leads the league in total pressures (200) over the past three seasons, playoffs included, for players under the age of 25. Crosby recorded 67.3 and 58.2 pass-rush grades in his previous two seasons, so the jump to an elite mark in 2021 was quite the statement. Now, he’ll have Chandler Jones lining up with him along the Raiders' defensive line. With that, expect more one-on-one opportunities for Crosby to continue his top pass-rush play,” noted Sikkema.

Crosby came into the league when then the Oakland Raiders drafted him in the fourth-round (106th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft.

His drive and impact on the field had everyone noticing him since his arrival to the league, snubbed from winning the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, Crosby persevered throughout the next few years.

In 2021, Crosby recorded 56 total tackles (26 solo), 13 tackles for loss, eight sacks, 30 quarterback hits, and seven pass deflections.

He was named AFC defensive players of the week twice last season (Wk.1 and 18).

Following that remarkable season, Crosby was named to his first Pro Bowl and the NFL’s All-Pro second team last season.

Crosby has started 42 consecutive games dating back to week eight of his rookie season in the 2019 season.

And in his remarkable young career has tallied 142 total tackles (92 solo), 43 tackles for loss, an astonishing 25 sacks, 57 quarterback hits, one forced fumble and 12 pass deflections.

Crosby will not turn 25 until Aug., and while it may be the last time his name will be on this list, the Raiders elite pass rusher is on the right path of being named one of the best players in the league regardless of age.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs received an honorable mention on the list.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews