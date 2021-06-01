Maxx Crosby Talks Multiple New Raiders Players

Maxx Crosby took time to discuss the building of the Las Vegas Raiders' new defensive chemistry with so many new players on the roster.

Last season's Las Vegas Raiders defense seemed to have many fundamental mistakes, lack of chemistry and low communication with the players on the field.

As things seem to get back to normal for the first time, the Raiders had a chance to take advantage of the offseason.

As teams are allowed to have players work out in team facilities, the Silver and Black returned to get their workouts going and get to know some of the new players on the team, and work on some of the issues setting them back last season.

Sports Illustrated Raider Maven Editor and Publisher Hondo Carpenter asked Maxx Crosby how it is just getting to know his new teammates and building cohesiveness with working out.

"It's been awesome. I really like this class, everybody's super humble, from what I've seen so far, and ready to work," Crosby said.

Crosby, entering his third season in the NFL, has become a veteran and leader on the Raiders' defensive side of the ball.

As he enters this season with players brought in either through the draft or free agency, his job as a leader is getting everybody on the same page defensively.

"It's encouraging, you see everybody coming in for similar reasons, obviously it's very early, we haven't even put pads on, we just started running around on the field together," Crosby added. "It's just about building the relationships right now, being in the building together and continuing to grow and be on the same page."

Getting to know everyone new and building off that early in the offseason should help the Raiders eliminate some of the mental mistakes done last season and help the incoming draft class from falling behind.

