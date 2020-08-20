Maxx Crosby Excited to be, "Pushed" by Rod Marinelli

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is motivated to have Rod Marinelli as his new defensive line coach.

Crosby, who is entering his second season in the NFL, surpassed expectations as a rookie a year ago. The fourth-round selection recorded ten sacks and looking into the start of the next season to improve his performance.

"He keeps it real, and he pushes me every day. That's one thing I want, just 'cause I had one good year, I don't want a coach to tap my ass and be nice, overdue everything-- I don't want that, that's not my personality and he's pushing us to new limits" said Crosby on his new defensive line coach.

Crosby is one of the returning players looking to improve on every phase of the game, pass-rushing, stopping the run, and being more of a playmaker.

"I feel like I can dominate every single game, that's my goal and that's what I plan on doing--That it wasn't a fluke rookie year, I want to prove to everybody that ima be here for a long time," said Crosby on his potential coming into his second year in the league.

One of the things Marinelli has asked his defensive line to do is bring in the effort. He wants his players to sprint to the ball every time; he wants his players to get off the ball and react.

Crosby and the rest of the young pass rushers improved from 13 to 32 sacks a year ago. This year the defensive line looks more dynamic, and players look ready to hit the field and beat the hell out of people.

"I love the way he coaches, I can't wait for the season to get here, he's making us better every day," added Crosby.

The Raiders brought this offseason in help up front with players like Carl Nassib and Maliek Collins, guys who love to play football. These players can indeed rush the quarterback and players to help the young players mature under the coaching of Marinelli.

A much improved defensive line is heading to the start of the 2020 season with high hopes and expectations under Marinelli. Players like Crosby are buying into his coaching scheme in hopes of helping the Raiders win this season.

