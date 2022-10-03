McDaniels Gives First Victory Speech as Raiders Coach

Just as it had done so many times last season, when the Las Vegas Raiders' backs were against the wall, they answered.

Sunday's matchup against the Denver Broncos was all but a necessary win if the Raiders hoped to be a contender in the AFC West this season.

Las Vegas ultimately responded, defeating Denver, 32-23, to secure its first victory of the season.

For Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, it wasn't just his first win as the Raiders' head coach, but a win against the last franchise where he held the same title.

Now the burden has been lifted off his back and he can focus on the road ahead.

"We've learned a lot so far, and that was hard to learn how to win," McDaniels said in his victory speech in the locker room, via Raiders.com. "I'll tell you right now that was a damn good, hard-fought victory in the division. Leaders, you did a great job last week, a lead to get everybody right on the same page here, and we earned this one. All right, you earned this one. You deserve it. I learned a long time ago players win games. Players win games. And that's what I saw on the field today. Congratulations."

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr presented McDaniels with the game ball for his achievement.

"I appreciate and love every single one of you guys, man," McDaniels said in the breakdown huddle. "It's so much fun to come to work and try to lead this group. And we're going to get better and better and better. You keep your head down and you keep driving, OK?"

The Raiders saw impressive outings from wide receiver Davante Adams and especially, running back Josh Jacobs, who set a career-high 134 rushing yards. He also added two touchdowns on the day.

Adams was back to his usual self, having posted 101 yards on nine receptions in the win.

The Raiders will head to Arrow Head Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs next Monday for a second-straight divisional matchup.

Las Vegas will look to build on its momentum and attain a second-consecutive win.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter