Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions, Emails

Henderson, Nev. – Each week I get a voluminous email from the fantastic Raider Nation asking me questions about their beloved Silver and Black. I love it when you email me, and we at Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven want to be the most interactive place with the fans anywhere. So let's get right into today's emails and questions that you all have sent it.

Honod, what NFL team do you hate, and why is it the Kansas City Chiefs? Carlos Rodriguez Modesto, CA

Carlos that made me laugh. As a long time football writer, I have friends on nearly every NFL team in some capacity. Don't hate any team in particular. I dislike for sure, but those details will come in my book one day when I turn off my laptop.

Hondo, why are you so big on Mike Mayock? Joe Levi

Mike is a good savant and a terrific person. He is warm, smart and I root for good people. He is one of those.

Hondo, you have restored my faith in the media. I love your coverage. Please don't stop just telling truth bombs. It nice to see a national media member who doesn't hate our Raiders. Carol in Los Angeles

I don't hate them at all. I have always respected them. I can tell you this; I don't think the media hates the Raiders; they know that when they go negative, the Raider Nation responds, and they want the clicks.

Hondo, have you figured out Raider Nation is all around the world. Love your work and thanks for keeping me in tune here in Afghanistan. I love my Raiders, and your coverage has made me feel like I am right there and at home while I am serving here. Welcome to Raider Nation. M.L.

M.L., first let me say on behalf of a grateful nation, thank you for serving our wonderful country. Secondly, it is humbling to be told by one of America's heroes that something I do brings them joy. I want to do this as a way of saying thank you. Upon your return, when Allegiant Stadium opens, I would like to give you four tickets to ANY regular-season game that you choose in 2021. If your deployment goes past that, we will do it the season upon your return. We pray for your safety and soon return.

Hi Mr. Carpenter, My question is about the W.R. corps and the final 53. How many W.R.'s would you expect the Raiders to carry into the regular season, and which W.R.'s would make the cut as of today? Michael Farneti

Great question and I would say six. Lynn Bowden is a wildcard. If his pass blocking improves, he can play running back and wide receiver. For now, I say six.

Hondo, I am delighted you are such a big Derek Carr supporter. Why do people rip him? I don't get it? Keith in Seattle

The fans rip him because they are Raider Fans, and any season they don't compete for a Super Bowl is not good. That is what makes this franchise great. But the national media rips him, as I stated earlier because Raider Nation responds.

Hondo, I love your work. I went to school in Columbus, and you were by far my favorite Big Ten reporter. It was like Christmas and a honeymoon when I saw you moved to cover my Raiders. Congrats, Brian P. Port Angeles, Washington

Thank you, Brian, but I ask one favor. Never equate anything about me with your honeymoon experience. Many thanks for considering my request.

Hondo, thank you for calling the media out. I know that you are new, but they hate the Raiders. It is nice having a big-time guy in here that doesn't hate us. Chris Barnett

I don't hate you at all, but I think it is imperative to point out that I call out the national media.

Hondo, what is the status of Trent Brown? Spill the beans, bruh. Hector G.

I can tell you that I have spoken with several close people, and all have said they expect him back. No need to panic. If that changes, I will pass it on.

Hondo, I love your podcasts with the Raider greats. I especially loved the one with you and Millen. I am just curious, I know you aren't from here, but who is your favorite Raider? Melanie Krumm

Of course, Matt Millen. He is a dear friend, and I love him dearly. Tom Flores and Jim Otto, of course, but I have several.

Hondo, I heard you on Raider Radio. I love it when you are on. Please never change. Bring the heat and the fire—Lawrence in Las Vegas.

Thank you, Lawrence. I love Raider Radio. Great shows, great hosts, and I enjoy doing it.

Hondo, settle an argument. Jim Plunkett or Kenny Stabler? Aaron Miller

Kenny Stabler

Hondo, my dad, and I are arguing over former players. I am 15, and I say that Bo Jackson was a better running back over Marcus Allen. Aaron Miller, Jr.

First, Aaron, you are blessed to be named after your dad and to have such a close relationship. Bo Jackson was a more talented player, but Marcus had the better career.

Do you think Prince Amukamara is a lock to make this team? Steve Thomas

No.

He is an excellent player, but the Raiders are deep, talented, and a ton of youth. He is a guy that you have to watch closely. If he doesn't make the Raiders, it won't be because of character. He is a super person and very talented. But age is undefeated.

