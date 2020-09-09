Mike Mayock Confident in Team Las Vegas Raiders Have

General Manager Mike Mayock of the Las Vegas Raiders admits he is a nervous wreck on game days because there really isn’t anything he can do to help the Silver and Black because his work is done.

Owner Mark Davis and Coach Jon Gruden hired Mayock, formerly a draft analyst for the NFL Network, on Dec. 31, 2019, and according to most observers, he has done great things during the last two NFL Drafts, in free agency and on the final cut-down day to the 53-man roster.

Mayock doesn’t toot his own horn but likes the team the Raiders have assembled for 2020.

“First of all, as far as the overall roster, I think one of our goals in the offseason and we talked about it with you guys, was we needed to get faster and more dynamic on both sides of the ball,” Mayock said.

“We hope we’ve done that and obviously with no preseason games or any kind of inter-squad scrimmages with other teams, we’re not going to know until next Sunday (in the opener against the Carolina Panthers). But, we feel like we’ve gotten faster and a little bit more dynamic.”

The Raiders’ 2019 rookie class was impressive, as running back Josh Jacobs, defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell, cornerback Trayvon Mullen, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, among others, showed they should be productive players for years to come.

Mayock sees the same potential this year’s in the rookie class, which includes wide receivers Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards, cornerbacks Damon Arnette and Amik Robertson, linebacker Tanner Muse, and guard John Simpson.

“I think what you want to see is just business as usual,” Mayock said about what he expects from this rookie class. “You don’t want rookies to go out and think they have to win the game by themselves. Just go out and do what God gave you, with the gifts that you have. Obviously, honed by what the coaches have taught you and just go out and be you. Really more than anything, and it’s what Jon and I stress and we have since day one, just go out and compete. Compete your tails off. That’s what we ask from our rookies.

“We have so many young guys that we think are pretty talented, competitive kids and I think that's been a really difficult position to evaluate without preseason games. And to be honest with you, we are going to continue evaluating everywhere, but I can’t wait to see how our young guys respond against a really talented Carolina skill-position group.”

In addition to what appears to be another talented rookie class, the Raiders also have signed a number of free agents who will contribute immediately and also help mentor all the youngsters.

Included among the veteran newcomers are linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski, wide receiver Nelson Agholor, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, tight end Jason Whitten, defensive end Carl Nassib, quarterback Marcus Mariota and safety Jeff Heath.

Mayock has high hopes for the newcomers, young and old, and the 2020 Raiders in general.

“I believe that sports in general, and football in particular—what did Bill Parcells say?— ‘You are what you represent you are,’” Mayock said. “We expect to get better. We’ve worked our tails off. But it’s got to show up on the field and there are no excuses, COVID or not.

“I hate to go back to old school football— I feel like my dad—but the bottom line is, all we care about right now is the Carolina Panthers. There are no conversations in this building about divisional foes or where we fit in the hierarchy of the game. It’s all about the Carolina Panthers.”

Mayock has done all he can for now, so on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., he’ll be upstairs holding his breath and waiting for the initial returns.

