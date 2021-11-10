Raiders To Continue To Draft High Character Players

Las Vegas Raiders 2020 draft process took risks, learned the hard way not to draft players with red flags, per Mike Mayock.

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock has had to release two first-round picks from the 2020 draft class for their bad judgments.

A draft class that seems to be more prospective has looked more like a bust.

The 2020 NFL draft process and season faced challenges and changes during the pandemic, including no personal interactions.

“I hated all the zoom calls and the lack of personal interaction. However, all 32 teams dealt with the same situation and there can be no excuses. So was it frustrating and difficult? Hell yeah, But it was all 32 teams,” Mayock said.

In 2019, Mayock’s first season, he hit the jackpot, drafting foundational players like Josh Jacobs, Trayvon Mullen, Maxx Crosby, Foster Moreau, and Hunter Renfrow.

But character concerns arose after the releases of Henry Ruggs III and Damon Arnette. Now the Raiders are down to only three players on the roster from the 2020 draft class.

Wide receiver Bryan Edwards has become a sensational player and earned a spot as a starter, and both fourth-round picks, guard John Simpson and cornerback Amik Robertson have played well.

It might be too early to evaluate the entire draft class, but prosperity shows with a few players.

“I think in ‘19 and ‘21, we’ve done a heck of a job both with football players and character, and we’re going to continue to be consistent with that,” Mayock added.

The players and coaches have done a fantastic job with the challenges the organization has faced and moving forward, the organization will continue to bring high character players who perform on and off the field.

