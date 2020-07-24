RaiderMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Mike Mayock Excited for Competition in Secondary

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Anyone who watched the then Oakland Raiders play last season could tell that the most significant areas of improvement heading into this year would be improving what one of the lesser defensive units in the league was. The new Las Vegas Raiders went about that heavily this offseason, making defense a primary focus in both free agency and the NFL Draft.

Through this improvement, the team anticipates a lot better competition on that side of the ball once training camp starts, and general manager Mike Mayock already has his eyes set on one position group.

"I am most anxious to see the secondary… we've got some good young talent, and I am anxious to see who competes,' Mayock said in an interview with The Athletic. "It's awesome to have (Prince) Amukamara because he brings a veteran presence, but we have a bunch of really young corners, and safeties that we think have some talent."

Amukamara gives this team an experienced corner who's been productive for about a decade now. That'll be important considering that most of the other corners the Raiders have been in their second year or lower. 2019 second-round pick Trayvon Mullen would likely be in the lead as the starter for the spot opposite Amukamara, with this first year's rounder Damon Arnette potentially pushing his way into the conversation.

Other than those three, second-year players Isaiah Johnson and Keisan Nixon will be fighting for playing time, especially since the slot will likely be veteran Lamarcus Joyner's to lose. The safety position will also likely be contested, as free agent signings Damarious Randall and Jeff Heath will join another first-round pick from last year in Jonathan Abram and Erik Harris.

We'd previously gone over Mayock's thoughts on how Abram and Randall could fit together, but it's not like Harris or Heath won't have something to say about it. In any case, with this kind of competition, the Raiders might have finally found the depth on defense that it sorely lacked a year ago. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Las Vegas Rapper Lonnie Ca$h Welcomes Raiders with New Song

Las Vegas-based rapper Lonnie Ca$h is a lifelong Raider fan. He welcomes his beloved Silver and Black in his new song: "Black House."

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

pinedacrsn

Raiders Owner Mark Davis Part IV: Businessman

As we conclude our look at Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, today we look at his prowess as a businessman.

Hikaru Kudo

by

M.Jones

Don’t be Surprised Trent Brown was a Gymnast

Trent Brown has a physique as the Raiders bodyguard of quarterback Derek Carr that looks like a mountain, but he started as a gymnast.

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Top-Five Opponents by Position: Interior Lineman

As we continue our series previewing the top-five opponents for the Las Vegas Raiders by position in 2020, today we look at interior offensive lineman.

Jairo Alvarado

Drafting Henry Ruggs Was a Mark, Al Davis Special

Raiders owner Mark Davis hopes Henry Ruggs does for his team what Cliff Branch did for his father, Al.

Tom LaMarre

Raiders Top-Five 2020 Opponents by Position: Running Backs

As we look ahead to the 2020 season, we preview the top-five players the Raiders will face at every position. Today we look at running backs.

Jairo Alvarado

by

M.Jones

NFLPA, NFL Agree: No Preseason Games

The NFL pre-season eliminated as the league and the NFLPA come to a consensus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Raiders Owner Mark Davis Part III: Jon Gruden

As we continue our look at Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, today we look at his relationship with Jon Gruden.

Hikaru Kudo

by

sactomax

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions III

Each week we do an article answering your Las Vegas Raiders questions and emails. If you have one, pass it on.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Raiders Top-Five 2020 Opponents by Position: Wide Receivers

As we look ahead to the 2020 season, we preview the top-five players the Raiders will face at every position. Today we look at wide receivers.

Jairo Alvarado