Las Vegas Raiders Trade P.J. Hall to Minnesota Vikings

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Reports that the Las Vegas Raiders had released their 2018 second-round pick P.J. Hall were premature. Instead of releasing Hall, the Raiders have traded him to the Minnesota Vikings for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2021. The pick's condition will depend on Hall being on the Vikings roster for at least six games this season. 

The 57th overall pick out of Sam Houston State, Hall, a defensive tackle, appeared in 30 games and had 18 starts for the Raiders over the past two seasons. From a production standpoint, though, he had yet to make a significant impact, totaling only 1.5 sacks and 26 tackles this past season in a primary starting role. 

With the Raiders signing former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Maliek Collins to help fortify their defensive line, it was possible that the former two-time FCS All-American would have had to compete for a backup spot this season. Instead, though, the Raiders decided to move on. 

It's not common for teams to move from such high draft picks so quickly, and considering that Hall came from Jon Gruden's first draft back as the coach of the Raiders, it's interesting that they wouldn't want to give Hall more time. 

In any case, though, he'll have the opportunity to compete with the Vikings. Their biggest free-agent acquisition of the offseason, nose tackle Michael Pierce, had opted out of the season because of respiratory concerns that put him at high-risk for contracting COVID-19. Getting Hall was likely at least one move for Minnesota to try and refortify their defensive interior. In that case, he may now have an even greater opportunity than he might've had with the Raiders anyway. 

