Minshew Still Working Through Growing Pains During Practice
After a competition for the team’s starting quarterback position lasted the entire offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders recently announced that veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II had won.
Minshew beat out second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell, the team’s starting quarterback for the final nine games of last season. The competition between the two quarterbacks was close until the end, with Minshew edging out the young quarterback after the Raiders’ preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
The Raiders open the season with two road games against formidable defenses, starting with a divisional game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Last season, in the very first start of O’Connell’s career, former Raiders linebacker Khalil Mack sacked O’Connell six times, singlehandedly dominating the game. The Raiders’ second game of the season is against a team well-known for its defense, the Baltimore Ravens.
While the competition between O’Connell and Minshew was not always pretty, as both quarterbacks struggled during training camp, at times, Minshew undoubtedly possesses multiple traits that make him a wise choice to open the season as the team’s starter. Primarily, his mobility and experience in the National Football League make him a better fit to start the season at quarterback for the Raiders than O’Connell, as the Chargers and Ravens will unquestionably do all they can to pressure the Raiders’ quarterback during the first two weeks of the season.
However, although Minshew won the starting position, he, like everyone else on the Raiders, still has a lot of work to do. The need for improvement was evident in the Raiders' most recent practice at Allegiant Stadium. Minshew had a few good passes during the practice, but his most notable throw was an interception to defensive end Maxx Crosby, which would have likely been returned for a touchdown in a game situation.
Minshew’s mobility, escapability and ability to create something out of nothing are traits the Raiders can use early in the season as the offense continues to learn Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense. Still, Minshew and the Raiders offense have work to do.
Minshew was far from impressive during training camp and was inconsistent during the team’s preseason games against the Minnesota Vikings and the Cowboys. He also had less than impressive showings in the team's two practices at Allegiant Stadium. With the season's first game just weeks away, Minshew and the Raiders offense must improve if they hope to have a productive start this season.
