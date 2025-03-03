REPORT: Multiple Mock Drafts Expect Raiders to Go Offense
Now that the NFL Scouting Combine has wrapped up, many teams have a better idea of their plans for the 2025 NFL Draft.
With the draft less than two months away, teams are starting to solidify their boards and do more scouting on players they feel fit their organization.
The Las Vegas Raiders are among those teams, looking for the best fits for new head coach Pete Carroll’s culture. After many years of missing the postseason, the Raiders hope to build a strong foundation on both sides of the ball.
Based on last season’s offensive output and the need for core pieces on that side of the ball, many mock drafts project the Raiders to take an offensive player.
Athlon Sports’ Luke Easterling projects them to land Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty.
On Jeanty, Easterling writes:
“If they can't land a top quarterback, the Raiders could easily go pure "best player available" with Jeanty after seeing the impact Saquon Barkley made in Philly.”
Jeanty was the Heisman Trophy runner-up last season and rushed for 2,601 yards. The Raiders could take him at No. 6 overall, and Carroll could make him his next bell-cow back.
The Raiders also need a quarterback, and Colorado star Shedeur Sanders could be a fit if he falls a few spots. Sanders has a strong relationship with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, whose influence could be a factor.
The Draft Network’s Justin Melo mocked Sanders to the Silver and Black.
His reasoning:
“After failing to acquire Stafford, the Raiders may have no other choice than to draft a quarterback. Shedeur Sanders' ability to operate a rhythm-and-timing offense with accuracy makes him a candidate to experience immediate success.”
Sanders improved tremendously in his second season with the Buffaloes, completing 74 percent of his passes for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He is accurate and has improved his ability to make plays off-script.
The league's consensus seems to be that the Raiders need to address the offensive side of the ball. With plenty of good options expected, Las Vegas could find its next franchise quarterback or high-level running back.
There is still plenty of time to find out the Raiders’ plans. We’ll see what happens in the coming months.
