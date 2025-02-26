Moments Ago Top 2025 NFL Draft Prospect Mason Graham Talks Raiders
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One of the best prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft had great things to say about the new Las Vegas Raiders regime this week from the NFL Scouting Combine.
Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham is expected to come off the board extremely early in April's draft, and there could be a chance he falls to the Raiders at No. 6. And on Wednesday, Graham confirmed to Las Vegas Raiders On SI that he has met with the Raiders and came away impressed.
"Yeah I met with the Raiders. Great organization as well. Pete Carroll is a cool guy, player's coach. So it was good to meet with them," Graham said.
The Raiders could have an absolute home run scenario if they are able to nab Graham at No. 6. Pairing him with both Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins could give the Raiders a dominant defensive front that could get after quarterbacks by just rushing four, a major advantage for any defense.
The Raiders will need to hope teams like the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots all pass on the Michigan star, however. Graham will be in high demand once April rolls around and is widely expected to be the first true defender off the board.
With the draft fewer than two months away, look for Graham and the Raiders to continue to be connected. While most mocks have Graham coming off the board before the Raiders pick, perhaps the Raiders could take advantage of an unwarranted slide like they did last year with star tight end Brock Bowers.
