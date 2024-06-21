More Sacks for Raiders in 2024: Koonce or Wilson?
The Las Vegas Raiders have two young edge rushers across from star Maxx Crosby in Malcolm Koonce and Tyree Wilson.
Koonce, a third-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Buffalo, finally combined his pass-rushing skills with his excellent athletic traits and had a breakout season. It became obvious that he was growing into Crosby’s running mate.
Wilson, the No. 7 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech, came into his rookie season recovering from an offseason foot surgery, so he did not get to show his full skill set. He flashed as he got healthier throughout the season and now will go into his second season healthy.
Which of the two young, emerging players will get to the quarterback more in 2024 and finish the year with more sacks?
Let’s break down each of their cases.
First, let’s look at Koonce. He played a career-high 501 snaps in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus. In those snaps, he produced 43 total tackles, nine for loss, 17 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and eight sacks. He also recorded 52 total pressures.
Koonce stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 250 pounds with great speed and burst off the snap. He finally put together what the Raiders always knew was there and looked dominant towards the end of the 2023 season. With another offseason of growth and development, he may hit double-digit sacks.
Could Wilson challenge him for more sacks, though? He finished his rookie season with 29 total tackles, two for loss, eight quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and 3.5 sacks. He recorded 24 total pressures in 493 snaps, according to PFF.
Wilson still totaled impressive numbers despite recovering from an injury for much of the season. Who’s to say what a healthy season could look like? With another year of development under his belt, Wilson may put together his athletic freakishness and pass-rush skills. The end product could look scary for offensive linemen.
Wilson and Koonce may battle it out for snaps off the edge, as just eight snaps separated them in 2023. If they have a level playing field going into 2024, one may out-snap the other.
If that ends up being the case, it likely bodes well for Wilson to earn more sacks for the Silver and Black.
However, the Raiders staff won’t care who earns more snaps as long as both make winning plays every week.
