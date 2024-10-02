NBA Superstar Blasts Raiders, Davante Adams News
The Las Vegas Raiders and wide receiver Davante Adams have had a rocky past few days. Perhaps it stems longer than that, even. On Tuesday, he appeared on the "Up and Adams Show," hosted by Kay Adams.
“I keep my head down and keep doing my thing and let the chips fall where they may as it pertains to that,” Adams said. “But there’s been no communication with anybody from the team since that (post) became a thing. It’s kind of like the weekly, ‘What’s up with Tae?’ thing. There’s always some sort of drama, but at the end of the day 1-7 (his uniform number) doesn’t create any of it, so people can say what they want.”
Adams also said, "All I can control is the next thing that I’m on to. I’m gonna get up in a minute and go get a nice workout in and that’s all I can control."
On Wednesday, Coach Antonio Pierce broke his silence on Adams' situation. His answer was terse, to say the least.
"Yeah, Davante's dealing with a hamstring he's rehabbing," Pierce said. "The rest of us are focused on Denver."
When asked if Adams was in the building, Pierce responded, "Supposed to be rehabbing."
Now, the much-reported tense situation is drawing criticism from Raiders fan and NBA superstar, Damian Lilliard. The All-Star took to X, formerly known as Twitter, with his opinion.
"If the Raiders trade [Davante] for a damn 2nd round pick I’m done," he wrote.
Our Aidan Champion reported on the situation Tuesday evening.
"We cannot confirm any details, but a source told Las Vegas Raiders on SI that the Raiders are not shopping Adams, but it would have to be 'a substantive offer to be considered,'" Champion wrote. "Adams is in his third season with the Raiders and just missed a game due to injury for the first time since joining the organization. Rumors have circulated for most of Adams' career with the Silver and Black that the star wideout has wanted out. The speculation first took off when Adams' good friend and college teammate, Derek Carr, was released by the club. Carr was a big reason Adams had expressed interest in wanting to go to Sin City in the first place."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.