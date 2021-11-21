New England is Back

New England Patriots and legendary Bill Belichick's winning streak extended to five in a row on Thursday.

With the New England Patriots Thursday night victory, the team is now the second hotting team in the NFL behind the Tennessee Titans, having just notched five wins in a row.

Their streak would be as many as six if it weren't for an overtime loss to a Dallas Cowboys team that is now 7-2.

Much of the credit can be attributed to Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate quarterback Mac Jones from Alabama. The No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has had an exceptional rookie campaign so far, averaging 230.9 passing yards per game with a total of 14 passing touchdowns.

His completion percentage has been remarkable through his past three games, completing 66.67 percent of his passes against Carolina, 82.61 percent against Cleveland, and 84.62 percent on Thursday.

Not only are Jones and the rest of the Patriots' offense doing their job on the scoring end, but New England's defense has been the most impactful factor lately, especially in its last three games. Between Carolina, Cleveland, and Atlanta combined, the defense has allowed only 13 points, including a shutout on Thursday night.

Should Tennessee win on Sunday in its game against the Houston Texans, fans would be treated to a showdown between the two largest winning streaks in the league when the Titans travel to Foxborough on Nov. 28.

New England controls its own destiny at this point, as it now has the most wins in the AFC East with seven. After what was a disappointing 7-9 finish last season in the first year without QB Tom Brady at the helm, the Patriots are officially making noise again.

