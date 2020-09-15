PODCAST: Saints News Network, Raider Maven Predict Week Two

Henderson, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) are ready to open their $2 billion Allegiant Stadium on Monday against the mighty New Orleans Saints (1-0) and Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees.

It will be a daunting task for the young Silver and Black. Many around the league predict a blowout in favor of the gentleman from the Bayou City, we dig into reality.

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven hosted the Saints News Network's Kyle Mosley for their terrific deep dive podcast into what is going to be an electric game.

So take a listen and get some insight on this week's opponent from one of the best insiders covering the New Orleans Saints.

What are the latest injury projections for the Saints? How good or bad were the Saints on defense in week one? What was a big surprise from the offense? Was Sean Payton's coaching where it should have been for a true Super Bowl contender? We dive into all of that.

How to watch or listen to the big game?

TV: ESPN 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: Saints -5.5

