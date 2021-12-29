NFL & NFLPA Agree to Modify COVID-19 Protocols

Regardless of vaccination status, if an individual tests positive for COVID-19, they will only be required to isolate for five days instead of 10 days.

The COVID-19 protocols have been adjusted once again.

On Tuesday, the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to modify their joint COVID-19 protocols.

Both parties agreed to cut the standard isolation period after a COVID-19 positive test from 10 days to five days regardless of vaccination status.

The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

There will be other qualifications that will have to be met after the five-day period such as:

· The individual must clear at least 24 hours since their last fever without a fever-reducing medication

· Other symptoms must be “resolved or improved”

· The individual must clear team doctor consultation

· Local regulations or requirements have been met and satisfied

The changes were made in accordance with the updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, the NFL and NFLPA decision came after a record of 106 players were placed on the COVID-19 list.

The new decision affects the Las Vegas Raiders directly.

The Silver and Black’s upcoming opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

The new COVID-19 protocols would make Wentz eligible for the Sunday matchup against the Raiders provided he meets all requirements to clear protocol.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin