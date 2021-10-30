Big Names Headline the NFL Week 8 Injury Report

Injuries are starting to take a toll on teams as the NFL nears its midseason point.

We’re almost halfway through the NFL regular season, and it’s beginning to show as some of the league’s biggest stars will be sitting out during Week 8. Here’s who will be missing their Week 8 matchups:

Julio Jones

Jones has been promising in his new home in Tennessee, but a hamstring injury has him sitting out against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The wide receiver already missed Week 4 and 5, which came two weeks after his 128-yard receiving outing against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Titans will look to get their sixth win without him.

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Peoples-Jones was a solid rookie on last season’s 11-5 Cleveland Browns team, but he hasn’t exactly built off it this season. In Weeks 6 and 7, though, he was targeted more than in prior weeks, posting 70 receiving yards and then 101.

Unfortunately for the second-year receiver, he’ll be missing Week 8 with a groin injury just as he’s starting to find his stride.

Khalil Mack

Mack couldn’t be out at a worse time for the Chicago Bears, as they look to get back on track with a win that would put them at .500. The six-time Pro Bowler will be missing just the third game of his career on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. He’s out with a foot injury.

Antonio Brown

Brown has been given a rebirth with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has been one of Tom Brady’s main targets. Unfortunately for the 6-1 Buccaneers, Brown will be out with an ankle injury for Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter