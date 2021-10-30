Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Big Names Headline the NFL Week 8 Injury Report

    Big Names Headline the NFL Week 8 Injury Report

    Big Names Headline the NFL Week 8 Injury Report

    Injuries are starting to take a toll on teams as the NFL nears its midseason point.
    We’re almost halfway through the NFL regular season, and it’s beginning to show as some of the league’s biggest stars will be sitting out during Week 8. Here’s who will be missing their Week 8 matchups:

    Julio Jones

    Jones has been promising in his new home in Tennessee, but a hamstring injury has him sitting out against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The wide receiver already missed Week 4 and 5, which came two weeks after his 128-yard receiving outing against the Seattle Seahawks.

    The Titans will look to get their sixth win without him.

    Donovan Peoples-Jones

    Peoples-Jones was a solid rookie on last season’s 11-5 Cleveland Browns team, but he hasn’t exactly built off it this season. In Weeks 6 and 7, though, he was targeted more than in prior weeks, posting 70 receiving yards and then 101.

    Unfortunately for the second-year receiver, he’ll be missing Week 8 with a groin injury just as he’s starting to find his stride.

    Khalil Mack

    Mack couldn’t be out at a worse time for the Chicago Bears, as they look to get back on track with a win that would put them at .500. The six-time Pro Bowler will be missing just the third game of his career on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. He’s out with a foot injury.

    Antonio Brown

    Brown has been given a rebirth with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has been one of Tom Brady’s main targets. Unfortunately for the 6-1 Buccaneers, Brown will be out with an ankle injury for Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

