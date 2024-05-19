NFL Expert Gives Biggest Takeaways of Raiders' Schedule
The Las Vegas Raiders’ schedule was recently released, and many things stand out about its lineup.
The Las Vegas Raiders start the season off with two home games in a row against Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers and John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens.
NFL Expert Jeffri Chadiha believes one of the biggest aspects of the Raiders schedule next season will be their matchups against the AFC North, which is one of the toughest divisions in the league.
"The AFC North is one of the toughest divisions in football, and the Raiders will see plenty of it in the first half of the season,” Chadiha said. “Las Vegas will face every team in that division -- starting with the Ravens in Week 2 -- before reaching its bye in Week 10. Given how physical all those opponents are, the Raiders will be more than ready to take a break.”
The Raiders have big games against the Kansas City Chiefs, including a game on Black Friday. On Christmas Day, the Raiders and the Chiefs played one of the best games of the entire NFL season.
“The Raiders ruined the Chiefs' Christmas last year with an upset win in Arrowhead," Chadiha said. "Las Vegas now gets a shot at creating some misery for Kansas City on Thanksgiving weekend, as those teams will face off on Black Friday. It will be the second chance to see if the 'Patrick Mahomes Rules' that Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce discussed earlier this offseason can have an impact.”
Assuming he is still starting in Week 17, Chadiha thinks the Raiders’ matchup against the Saints will mean a lot to former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. However, the previous Raiders regime is no longer around.
“The Week 17 road trip to New Orleans will have special meaning for an obvious reason: Saints quarterback Derek Carr will be looking forward to facing the team that he spent most of his career leading,” Chadiha said. “Sure, the coach and general manager who ran him out of town a couple years ago are no longer in place. That doesn't mean this contest still won't mean a lot to one of the best quarterbacks in Raiders history.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.