Around the NFL: Justin Fields gets First Start

One of the most anticipated questions this NFL offseason was if the Chicago Bears rookie QB Justin Fields would be getting any snaps at quarterback this season. On Sunday, he will get his chance.

Offseason acquisition Andy Dalton started at quarterback in Chicago’s first two games but will miss Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns after suffering a knee injury in Week 2.

Fields is one of the most highly acclaimed quarterbacks in his draft class, having finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2019 and being the leading candidate for the award in 2020.

After transferring from Clemson to Ohio State for the 2019 season, Fields helped lead the Buckeyes to back-to-back CFB Playoff appearances.

The 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had a stellar career while behind center at Ohio State, averaging 233.8 passing yards in the 2019-20 season and then 262.5 passing yards in his final college season.

Fields will have a lot to prove in Week 3 after throwing for only 60 yards and an interception last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. He did, however, rush for 31 yards on 10 carries.

Bears coach Matt Nagy has made it clear that Dalton should still have his starting role when he returns to health, according to CBS Sports.

Should Fields put on a high-level performance on Sunday, though, he could be getting more reps as the season continues.

The Bears' Week 3 game at Cleveland will kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday and will be televised on FOX.

